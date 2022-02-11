Burglary at Toulston Polo Club

Lancashire Police stock

A force spokesman said that thieves targeted Toulston Polo Club on Leeds Road and at some time between 12.30pm Sunday February 6 and 8.30am on Tuesday February 8 broke into a padlocked storage containers and stole a green Kawasaki quad bike.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” said a spokesman.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about whether anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around that area at the time, or saw anyone in the area riding a quad bike matching that description.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has seen a quad bike of this kind on sale anywhere, or have seen a quad bike of this kind in their local area recently.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 780 Adam Shire. Alternatively emai: [email protected]

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.