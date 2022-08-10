Burglary at Nidderdale post office

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said today that thieves entered Dales Stores Post Office in Birstwith, at nine minutes past midnight on Friday August 5.

“They smashed a pane of glass and stole cash and a large amount of stamps with a high value,” said the force spokesman.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information, saw anything suspicious or can identify the person recorded on CCTV.

In particular, they are asking local residents if they have any CCTV or dash cam footage of vehicles in the area at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 950 Fitzsimons.