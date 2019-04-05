Broken street lamp the latest costly incident of Stray vandalism

A smashed street lamp is the latest in a string of frustrating and costly vandalism in Harrogate's Stray.

The lamp post was snapped off and the globe smashed overnight on Thursday April 4 near Christ Church.

Harrogate Borough Council leader Richard Cooper expressed frustration at the latest incident of vandalism in the iconic parkland.

"It costs every taxpayer money to put this right, which is money that can't be spend on things residents can benefit from and enjoy," Coun Cooper said.

He added that the Stray's large size meant protecting it from vandalism couldn't be left solely to police or surveillance.

"The Stray is an enormous place and we can't cover it all with CCTV and we can't have police there 24/7 waiting for these incidents," he said.

"What we need is for parents to report if they think their children are involved, or for responsible people to report if they think their friends or colleagues are involved.

He also said that the council would bring legal action against anyone identified in acts of vandalism.

"If we do know who this is, we will prosecute them - that is non-negotiable."

From October last year the Stray saw an outbreak of vandalism where trees were burnt and saplings broken while in September cherry trees were attacked on the Stray near Tewit Well, leading to the Stray Defence Association to call for more "robust approach" in preventing and dealing with offenders.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter