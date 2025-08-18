BREAKING: Woman found dead in Harrogate town centre as police launch investigation
North Yorkshire Police has issued a statement confirming that a woman’s body has been discovered in Harrogate and that an investigation is underway.
Shortly after 6.15am today (August 18), officers received a report that a woman’s body had been found in the gardens on Montpellier Hill.
A cordon, including screening, was put in place to allow an investigation into the circumstances to take place.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “At this stage, we do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.
“Our thoughts at this time are with the woman's family.”
This article will be updated with any further information that we receive.