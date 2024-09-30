BREAKING: Two people arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man at flat in Harrogate
Shortly before 11pm yesterday (Sunday, September 30), the police received a report of an incident at a flat on Strawberry Dale.
Officers attended the address immediately, where they located the body of a man in his 50s.
He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
Two men aged 26 and 34 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A third person, a man in his 40s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three currently remain in police custody and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
As per the standard procedure, North Yorkshire Police are in the process of notifying the Independent Office for Police Conduct following previous police contact with the deceased.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jonathon Sygrove, said: "We would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to get in touch straight away.
"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12240177924.
"You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling them on 0800 555 111.
"We know this will be extremely worrying for the local community, and officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on duty today and carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.
"Please speak to them if you have any concerns."