North Yorkshire Police were forced to close a number of roads and evacuate several buildings in Harrogate this afternoon following a potential bomb scare.

The emergency services have been in attendance at Victoria Avenue after reports of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ outside Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Victoria Avenue was closed and traffic was redirected at the Prince of Wales roundabout, but this has since reopened.

The police have requested that members of the public avoid the area for the time being, and that they are very grateful for their patience and understanding.

Harrogate Magistrates Court, St Peters Church of England Primary School and Harrogate Library were all evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for St Peters Church of England Primary School said: "We quickly responded to advice from the police and evacuated all staff and pupils to a local church.

"All were calm and happy throughout the process and we would like to thank our staff and our pupils' parents and carers for their support in dealing with what has been a most unusual day."