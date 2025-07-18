BREAKING: Man in his 70s dies after car leaves road and lands on railway tracks in Harrogate

A man has died after a car left the road and landed on the railway tracks in Harrogate, as police launch an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.19pm this afternoon (July 18), officers responded to reports that a car was on the railway line close to Stray Rein in Harrogate.

The police attended and found a silver VW Golf on the tracks with one occupant inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews tragically, the driver, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s has died after a car left the road and landed on the railway tracks in Harrogate, as police launch an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage

His family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was travelling on York Place before it left the road and went down the railway embankment.

“We’re now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250132761 when providing any details regarding the incident.

Superintendent Andy Nunns, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “There is currently a scene in place for collision investigation work to take place.

“York Place in Harrogate is likely to remain closed for most of this evening and the railway line between Harrogate and Leeds is likely to be closed for most of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with Network Rail and the British Transport Police to minimise disruption.

"My thoughts at this time remain very much with the man's family and I would like to thank the public for their patience.”