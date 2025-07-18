BREAKING: Man in his 70s dies after car leaves road and lands on railway tracks in Harrogate
At 3.19pm this afternoon (July 18), officers responded to reports that a car was on the railway line close to Stray Rein in Harrogate.
The police attended and found a silver VW Golf on the tracks with one occupant inside.
Despite the best efforts of emergency crews tragically, the driver, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was travelling on York Place before it left the road and went down the railway embankment.
“We’re now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250132761 when providing any details regarding the incident.
Superintendent Andy Nunns, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “There is currently a scene in place for collision investigation work to take place.
“York Place in Harrogate is likely to remain closed for most of this evening and the railway line between Harrogate and Leeds is likely to be closed for most of the night.
“We will continue to work with Network Rail and the British Transport Police to minimise disruption.
"My thoughts at this time remain very much with the man's family and I would like to thank the public for their patience.”