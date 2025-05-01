BREAKING: Major road in Ripon currently closed following collision as police urge motorists to avoid area
North Yorkshire Police is currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A61 at Daffodil Bends in Ripon.
The A61 is currently closed between Bishop Monkton and the Quarry Moor roundabout.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The collision took place at around 6.30am this morning (May 1), resulting in an oil spill.
“The carriageway must be cleaned before the road can reopen.
“Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.