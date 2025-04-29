BREAKING: Major road in Harrogate currently closed in both directions following serious collision

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
North Yorkshire Police is currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Forest Lane and the Kestrel Roundabout and is expected to be for some time.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

