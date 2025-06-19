BREAKING: Major road in Harrogate currently closed following collision as police urge motorists to avoid area
North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the A61 in Killinghall near Harrogate as they deal with a road traffic collision.
The road is closed to allow emergency services to deal with the collision.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "There’s currently heavy congestion due to a road closure on the A61 north of the village.
"We’re on the scene dealing with the incident and working to get the road open.
"Please use alternative routes where possible.”
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.