BREAKING: Major road in Harrogate closed following serious collision as police urge motorists to avoid area

North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid a major road in Harrogate town centre as they deal with a road traffic collision.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A61 York Place in Harrogate.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for your patience and understanding while emergency services work at the scene.”

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.