BREAKING: Major road in Harrogate closed following serious collision as police urge motorists to avoid area

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid a major road in Harrogate town centre as they deal with a road traffic collision.

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A61 York Place in Harrogate.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for your patience and understanding while emergency services work at the scene.”

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

