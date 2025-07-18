BREAKING: Major road in Harrogate closed following serious collision as police urge motorists to avoid area
North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid a major road in Harrogate town centre as they deal with a road traffic collision.
The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A61 York Place in Harrogate.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for your patience and understanding while emergency services work at the scene.”
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.