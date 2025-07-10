BREAKING: Major disruption on roads and trains after car crashes into level crossing at Knaresborough Station

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:50 BST
There is major disruption on the roads and rail network this morning (July 10) after a car collided with the level crossing at Knaresborough station.

Officers are currently at the scene on Station Road, alongside colleagues from British Transport Police, where a vehicle remains on the tracks.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully, there are no injuries.

"However, there is likely to be disruption for some time while the tracks are cleared.

There is major disruption on the roads and trains this morning (Thursday, July 10) after a car collided with the level crossing at Knaresborough stationplaceholder image
“Please avoid the area if you can and plan your journey accordingly.”

In a post on social media, Northern has stated that there will be no trains between Harrogate and York until approximately midday.

Train services are unable to run between Harrogate and York in both directions.

Services from Leeds towards York will either terminate at Harrogate or be cancelled.

Service from York towards Leeds will either start from Harrogate or be cancelled.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

