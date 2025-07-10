BREAKING: Major disruption on roads and trains after car crashes into level crossing at Knaresborough Station
Officers are currently at the scene on Station Road, alongside colleagues from British Transport Police, where a vehicle remains on the tracks.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully, there are no injuries.
"However, there is likely to be disruption for some time while the tracks are cleared.
“Please avoid the area if you can and plan your journey accordingly.”
In a post on social media, Northern has stated that there will be no trains between Harrogate and York until approximately midday.
Train services are unable to run between Harrogate and York in both directions.
Services from Leeds towards York will either terminate at Harrogate or be cancelled.
Service from York towards Leeds will either start from Harrogate or be cancelled.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.