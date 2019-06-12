Break-in at Starbeck post office - police confirm actions of thieves

Thieves have broken into Starbeck post office overnight, stealing money from the cash machine inside the building.

North Yorkshire Police were called at 1.20am today to the break-in on Starbeck High Street. They believe four or five men were involved in the incident, and two other break-ins in York.

At 3.56am. officers were called to the post office on Colliergate in York, to reports of a break-in. Police believe the intruders targeted the cash machine and investigations are ongoing to establish how much money was taken from it.

During a third incident at the Co-op shop on Hull Road inYork, offenders damaged the shutters at a cashpoint but did not leave with any money. It was reported to police at 6.23am today when staff arrived for work.

Police say circumstances surrounding the incidents suggest they are linked. In each case, officers attended and secured the scene, and conducted extensive searches of the areas.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious before, during or after the incidents or has any information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 12190105573 when sharing information.