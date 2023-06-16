Brazen Harrogate burglars are jailed yet again for stealing £6k of goods from shop using a duvet to avoid broken glass

Brazen duo John Barnes, 34, and Ryan Mulvaney, 48, hauled a duvet down the street to help them break into the shop in High Street in Starbeck.

They forced their way in by smashing rear fire doors and reportedly used the duvet to avoid treading on broken glass, York Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then bagged £6,220 of cigarettes and tobacco and £627 cash, carrying the loot in two large boxes but leaving the duvet behind.

John Barnes, 34, was one half ot a burglary team who hauled a duvet down the street to help them break into a shop in Harrogate.

Prosecutor Lydia Pearce said police were alerted to the store’s burglar alarm going off at about 4.30am on May 23.

They retrieved CCTV from the area around the shop which showed two men walking towards the store with a duvet about five minutes before the break-in.

The same two men are then seen leaving the store carrying two large boxes and returning to a nearby flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video footage then shows them leaving the flat with an unnamed woman and getting into a taxi which took them to Tewit Well Road.

Harrogate man Ryan Mulvaney was jailed for eight months.

At 9am on the same day, police were alerted to “suspicious activity” in Victoria Avenue by a member of the public who heard “somebody talking about getting rid of some gear”.

A police constable stopped Mulvaney and Barnes, who gave a false name but was identified by his fingerprints.

Both men were identified on CCTV.

During a subsequent search, officers seized the cigarette boxes and other items such as scratch cards stolen in the burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also found a man bag at a flat in Spa Lane which Mulvaney had been wearing at the time of the raid.

He was also found in possession of heroin and police seized cannabis from Barnes.

Officers also seized £627 cash from the property, said Ms Pearce.

Both men were arrested and charged with burglary which they admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulvaney also admitted possessing heroin and Barnes admitted possessing cannabis and obstructing a police officer by giving a false name.

The two career criminals appeared for sentence today after being remanded in custody.

Barnes, from Harrogate but of no fixed address, had 33 previous convictions for 64 offences including 25 thefts.

He was most recently convicted of two burglaries in March 2022 for which he received a five-month prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulvaney, also from Harrogate but of no fixed abode, had a criminal record comprising 111 previous offences including 55 thefts.

His most recent burglary conviction was in October 2020 when he was jailed for three years and four months.

In that incident, Mulvaney broke into the Harrogate home of a poorly man who was resting in bed.

He climbed through an open window at the house in Stonefall Avenue and stole an envelope containing £1,000 from the living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulvaney was still on prison licence for that offence when he burgled the Co-op which resulted in him being recalled to jail.

Defence barrister David Ward, for Barnes, said his client was a homeless crack-cocaine and cannabis addict and spent his time “just wandering, aimless”.

Kevin Blount, for Mulvaney, said his client had been recalled to prison until February next year and knew he would be given further jail time for the Co-op burglary.

Recorder Ian Mullarkey said it was clear that the duvet had been used to “facilitate” the break-in, probably to protect the burglars from broken glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that both men had “extensive records” and there was “significant loss” to the Co-op.