Bradford drug gang that exploited children and plagued Harrogate with heroin and cocaine jailed for over 26 years

Four members of a Bradford-based county lines drug dealing gang have been jailed for over 26 years between them after their enterprise was dismantled by North Yorkshire Police.

The “Teddy Line” was one of three county lines that were targeted through Operation Jackal – a proactive county lines intelligence-led investigation launched in 2019 by the force’s Organised Crime Unit into the supply of heroin and cocaine from Bradford into the Harrogate area.

A joint operation in February 2020 involving the Regional Organised Crime Unit, West Yorkshire Police, the National Crime Agency and the National County Lines Coordination Centre, saw the arrest of a number of suspects from both towns.

The heads of the drug operations being in Bradford, and those lower down the chain coming from Harrogate.

The Teddy Line was run by an organised crime group that infiltrated Harrogate through the use of local drug dealers.

They began distributing cocaine and heroin for the consumption of local drug users, the majority of whom were vulnerable.

The gang exploited children and used them to courier the drugs and profits between Bradford and Harrogate.

As part of the operation, police arrested two teenagers, both aged 16 at the time, but it soon became apparent that they were being exploited and measures were put in place to safeguard them.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harding of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, and now of the Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Vulnerable children were used to courier the drugs and do the gangs’ dirty work.

“They showed no regard whatsoever for the children in a bid to hide their own tracks and evade detection.

"The children were shamefully used as a commodity to help the gang make money and to face the dangers on the streets so that they didn’t have to.”

Sanchez Heffernan, 33, of Rufus Street in Bradford, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for nine years.

Waqas Ali, 34, of Rufus Street in Bradford, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of human trafficking and exploitation.

He was jailed for eight years and eight months for drug offences and four years for human trafficking, to run concurrent.

Mohammed Owais Ali, 26, of Basil Street in Bradford, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for seven years.

Ben Parcell, 42, of Bramham Drive in Harrogate, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for two years and three months.

Nicola Jayne Fletcher, 47, of Harrogate, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Detective Sergeant Harding added: “Drug dealing and the violence and exploitation that accompanies county lines remains a foremost priority for North Yorkshire Police and the wider region.

“We are committed to working together to disrupt the offenders and take those responsible off the streets.

“We urge anyone with any information to continue to report information about drug dealing in their area.

"It’s vital in helping us piece together the bigger picture.

“No matter how insignificant you think the information is, please call us.

"And if you don’t want to speak to us, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

To report drug dealing, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you or another person is in immediate danger, you should always call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/