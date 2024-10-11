Boy, 17, arrested after car stolen from property in Harrogate thanks to quick response from police
North Yorkshire Police has charged a 17-year-old boy after a car was stolen from a property in Harrogate yesterday morning.
The victim reported his car had been stolen from his drive in Dacre at around 7.43am on Thursday (October 10).
Officers traced the stolen vehicle to a housing estate in Leeds where the suspect was arrested within the hour.
The vehicle was recovered and the 17-year-old boy was taken into police custody.
He was subsequently charged with vehicle theft, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and for not using a seatbelt.
He will appear at Harrogate Youth Court on November 8.