Boy, 17, arrested after car stolen from property in Harrogate thanks to quick response from police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has charged a 17-year-old boy after a car was stolen from a property in Harrogate yesterday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim reported his car had been stolen from his drive in Dacre at around 7.43am on Thursday (October 10).

Officers traced the stolen vehicle to a housing estate in Leeds where the suspect was arrested within the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was recovered and the 17-year-old boy was taken into police custody.

He was subsequently charged with vehicle theft, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and for not using a seatbelt.

He will appear at Harrogate Youth Court on November 8.