Boy, 17, and man, 21, from Ripon to appear in court after teenager taken to hospital with severe injuries

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man from Ripon are due to appear in court following an incident which left a teenage boy in hospital.

They will appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, March 11), charged in relation to this investigation.

The 17-year-old has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electric shock.

At around 8.05pm on Sunday (March 9), a teenage boy was reported to have been run over by a blue VW Polo car when it mounted a kerb on King Edward Road in Ripon.

While he was on the floor with a severe leg injury, it is believed he was further assaulted and possibly struck with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to a broken ankle.

Follow extensive enquiries by police in the Ripon area, the suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were found and arrested.

The VW Polo and another vehicle linked to the suspects have been recovered for forensic examination.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward as a matter of urgency as they work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply concerning incident.

“They are also appealing for nearby residents with doorbell cameras, and motorists with dashcams who were in the King Edward Road area of on Sunday at around 8pm, to check for relevant footage.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250042702 when providing any details regarding the incident.