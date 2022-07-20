Boston Spa park is being blighted by anti-social behaviour

Fwd: "Honours Board" in Stables Lane

A Parish Council meeting heard this week that Stables Lane Community Park gazebo has become a hotspot for vandalism, graffiti and criminal behaviour is spreading with breaking and entering of vacant properties in the area.

A council spokesman said: “The situation is becoming worse and the police have raised it as a very serious concern.

“The police team have attended on numerous occasions but the young people rapidly disperse, the empty properties on Church Street provide a quick escape route. “The police are aware that a number of young people are coming in from other areas as it has become known as a area they can gather.”

Following police advice, the Friends of Stables Lane and the Parish Council announced this week that they are going to remove the gazebo.

“The removal of the gazebo is particularly disappointing following the amazing Festival Weekend when Stables Lane became the centre of so many fantastic community events,” added the council spokesman.

In a bid to revitalise the park and make it more attractive, the structure was introduced in recent years and among other features, a new playground was official opened last February after an £80,000 grant was secured.

Police and Leeds City Council Anti-Social behaviour officer Vicky Johnson attended this week’s parish council meeting, along with Wetherby Ward Councillors.

The Ward councillors - Coun Alan Lamb, Norma Harrington and Linda Richards, stated: “Stables Lane is the site of consistent vandalism on the playground and its facilities.

“It is disappointing that this community resource is being abused in this way.

“It is important that we all support this facility so it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”