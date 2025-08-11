Boroughbridge man seriously injured following collision near Skelding, Ripon

By Louise French
Published 11th Aug 2025, 08:12 BST
A Boroughbridge man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Riponplaceholder image
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries during a collision near Skelding in the Ripon area on Sunday morning (August 10).

It was reported by the ambulance service at around 10.25am and happened on a minor road between Pateley Bridge and Kirby Malzeard when a black and yellow/gold Kawasaki motorcycle and a grey Kia Niro collided.

The motorcyclist was travelling towards Kirby Malzeard and the Kia was travelling in the opposite direction towards Pateley Bridge.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old man from Boroughbridge, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

There were three occupants in the Kia who were all uninjured.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision who either saw the vehicles, including the distinctive motorcycle, prior to the crash or who witnessed the actual collision, to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.

A police spokesperson said: “If you can help our investigation, please email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information to Sergeant Mark Patterson or Traffic Constable Matt Carling.

“Please quote reference 12250149449 when passing on information.”

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene, it reopened at around 3pm.

