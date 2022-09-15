Boroughbridge man facing jail for manslaughter and affray
Two men from Boroughbridge and Sowerby are facing jail following the death of a man in “terrible” scenes of violence.
Thomas Cressey, of Church Lane, Boroughbridge, and Benjamin Calvert, 22, from Sowerby, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning (September 15) when judge Tom Bayliss KC told them both to expect jail.
Calvert, of Kings Gardens, pleaded guilty to manslaughter or unlawful killing of Alan Barefoot in Thirsk Market Place.
Cressey had already admitted affray, or threatening unlawful violence towards Mr Barefoot, when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court in August.
Most Popular
The incident occurred in October last year.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC adjourned the case for sentence in about five weeks’ time.
He told the defendants: “This is a terrible matter.
"You, Benjamin Calvert, pleaded guilty to the unlawfully killing of Alan Barefoot.
“You must understand that inevitably there’s going to be a prison sentence and you must prepare yourself for that.”
He told Cressey that he too shouldn’t be “too optimistic” about his prospects because he was “part of this (violence)”.
“This is a serious matter and you must prepare yourself for custody as well,” added Mr Bayliss.
Both men were granted bail until the sentence hearing on October 21.