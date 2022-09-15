Boroughbridge man facing jail for manslaughter and affray

Thomas Cressey, of Church Lane, Boroughbridge, and Benjamin Calvert, 22, from Sowerby, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning (September 15) when judge Tom Bayliss KC told them both to expect jail.

Calvert, of Kings Gardens, pleaded guilty to manslaughter or unlawful killing of Alan Barefoot in Thirsk Market Place.

Cressey had already admitted affray, or threatening unlawful violence towards Mr Barefoot, when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court in August.

Leeds Crown Court

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in October last year.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC adjourned the case for sentence in about five weeks’ time.

He told the defendants: “This is a terrible matter.

"You, Benjamin Calvert, pleaded guilty to the unlawfully killing of Alan Barefoot.

“You must understand that inevitably there’s going to be a prison sentence and you must prepare yourself for that.”

He told Cressey that he too shouldn’t be “too optimistic” about his prospects because he was “part of this (violence)”.

“This is a serious matter and you must prepare yourself for custody as well,” added Mr Bayliss.