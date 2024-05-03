Bomb squad called after World War II objects found along River Nidd in Harrogate district

A bomb disposal unit was called to the River Nidd in the Harrogate district yesterday after a number of World War II items were found.
Lucy Chappell
3rd May 2024
Updated 3rd May 2024, 09:54 BST
A family came across the World War II objects while out walking along the River Nidd near Law Lane.

To be safe, the area was briefly cordoned off by police and the items were safely disposed off by a bomb disposal unit.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The live bullet was clearly identifiable but the other metal object was not so obvious.”