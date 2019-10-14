Bogus roof repair men steal thousands of pounds worth of gold coins from elderly Harrogate woman

A group posing as roof repair men have managed to steal thousands of pounds worth of gold coins from an elderly woman in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the distraction burglary, which occurred in Harrogate on Friday, October 11.

It happened in the Sherwood Drive area, off Hookstone Chase at around 12pm when three men posing as roof repair men entered the victim’s home claiming she had ‘dodgy tiles’ and took a significant amount of gold coins.

All three men are described as being in their 30s. One was very slim, short with dark hair and the other two were wearing dark work clothing and tight fitting gloves.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a white Vauxhall Astra van witg ladders on the roof, which was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation is asked to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for James Skaith 1523.

You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190188179.