News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Breaking

Body of woman in her 50s found at residential park in Knaresborough as police treat death as ‘not suspicious’

A body of a woman in her 50s has been found in Knaresborough.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police were called to Nidderdale Lodge Park in Knaresborough at 10.30am on Sunday (January 28) following the death of a woman in her 50s.

Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.