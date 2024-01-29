Breaking
Body of woman in her 50s found at residential park in Knaresborough as police treat death as ‘not suspicious’
A body of a woman in her 50s has been found in Knaresborough.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were called to Nidderdale Lodge Park in Knaresborough at 10.30am on Sunday (January 28) following the death of a woman in her 50s.
Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.