Body of woman in her 50s found at residential park in Knaresborough as police treat death as ‘not suspicious’

The police were called to Nidderdale Lodge Park in Knaresborough at 10.30am on Sunday (January 28) following the death of a woman in her 50s.

Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

