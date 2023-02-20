News you can trust since 1836
Body of man in his 20s found in woodland near Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate

The body of a man in his 20s has been found in woodland in Harrogate.

By Grace Newton
55 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:46pm

A dog walker is believed to have made the discovery at Hookstone Woods, between the Great Yorkshire Showground and Hornbeam Park trading estate, on Monday morning.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 8am on 20 February after a member of the public found the body of a man in woodland on the outskirts of Harrogate.

“The ambulance service also attended and provided assistance, but sadly the man, who is aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hookstone Woods, Harrogate
“Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”