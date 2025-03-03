Blind woman assaulted while walking dog in Knaresborough as police launch appeal for witnesses
The assault happened on Chestnut Drive, between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, on Friday, February 14.
The victim, who is registered blind, was walking her dog on Boroughbridge Road and crossing near the roundabout at Chestnut Drive when she was approached by an unknown woman and assaulted.
It is believed a man was walking his dog along Boroughbridge Road at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to the dog walker and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists who may have caught the incident on dashcam footage to get in touch."
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250027991 when providing any details regarding the incident.