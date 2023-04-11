Blaze wrecks cricket pavilion in Harrogate district village reports North Yorkshire Fire Service
A cricket pavilion in a village in the Harrogate district has been completely destroyed in a blaze.
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended the scene in Weeton on Friday night after a report of a shed on fire.
On arrival, they found it was a wooden cricket pavilion which was completely destroyed by the flames.
Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
The Easter weekend also saw a fire crew from Harrogate respond to a smoke alarm in a domestic property on Olive Grove in Harrogate on Friday.
This involved a candle which is Believed to have involved a candle, a male resident suffered burns to his hand and received treatment from the fire crew before making his own way to hospital.
A crew from Harrogate responded to a report of a small fire in woodland at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate and used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish it.
Meanwhile, on Monday, there was a chimney fire in the village of Norwood near Fewston in a two-storey domestic property.
A Harrogate fire crew used a nine metre ladder, roof ladder, chimney kit, thermal imaging camera, one hose reel and small tools.