Blaze wrecks cricket pavilion in Harrogate district village reports North Yorkshire Fire Service

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended the scene in Weeton on Friday night after a report of a shed on fire.

On arrival, they found it was a wooden cricket pavilion which was completely destroyed by the flames.

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Harrogate crews from North Yorkshire Fire Service were busy over the Easter weekend.

The Easter weekend also saw a fire crew from Harrogate respond to a smoke alarm in a domestic property on Olive Grove in Harrogate on Friday.

This involved a candle which is Believed to have involved a candle, a male resident suffered burns to his hand and received treatment from the fire crew before making his own way to hospital.

A crew from Harrogate responded to a report of a small fire in woodland at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate and used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish it.

Meanwhile, on Monday, there was a chimney fire in the village of Norwood near Fewston in a two-storey domestic property.