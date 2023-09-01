Bank cards, clothing and bags among items stolen after car broken into in Harrogate

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday 31 August when the grey Hyundai was broken into on Queens Road in Harrogate and personal items taken from inside including bags, bank cards, cash and clothing.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity on Queens Road or has private CCTV or doorbell video footage of the potential suspects to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of items have been stolen after a parked car was broken into on Queens Road in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1136 Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.