Bank cards, clothing and bags among items stolen after car broken into in Harrogate
The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday 31 August when the grey Hyundai was broken into on Queens Road in Harrogate and personal items taken from inside including bags, bank cards, cash and clothing.
Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity on Queens Road or has private CCTV or doorbell video footage of the potential suspects to get in touch.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1136 Sam Clarke.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230163997 when providing any details.