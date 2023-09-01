News you can trust since 1836
Bank cards, clothing and bags among items stolen after car broken into in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a number of items were stolen from a parked car in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:31 BST

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday 31 August when the grey Hyundai was broken into on Queens Road in Harrogate and personal items taken from inside including bags, bank cards, cash and clothing.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity on Queens Road or has private CCTV or doorbell video footage of the potential suspects to get in touch.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

A number of items have been stolen after a parked car was broken into on Queens Road in HarrogateA number of items have been stolen after a parked car was broken into on Queens Road in Harrogate
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1136 Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230163997 when providing any details.