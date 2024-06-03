Baby suffers serious injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate district as police launch investigation
The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Friday (May 31) on the B6265 between Glasshouses and Risplith, near the village of Fellbeck.
It involved a Peugeot Boxer campervan, with blue paintwork, travelling towards Glasshouses, and a Volkswagen T-Roc, travelling in the opposite direction.
The occupants of the T-Roc, three adults, a teenager and a one-year-old baby sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious.
The baby sustained serious injuries and currently remains in hospital.
The driver of the campervan sustained minor injuries and was interviewed under caution and remains under investigation.
The road was closed to allow treatment to the casualties, for investigators to examine the scene and to recover the vehicles.
It reopened at around 2.30am in the early hours of the Saturday morning.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision, and anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.
The police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of either of the vehicles before the collision, and of the collision, to get in contact with them.
If you can help their investigation, you can email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information to TC Chris Storey.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240095990 when providing any details regarding the incident.