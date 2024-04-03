Audi and BMW stolen from properties in Harrogate district as police issue warning following spate of burglaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1, a white BMW and black Audi Q5 were stolen from Cowstail Lane in Tockwith.

Officers are encouraging residents in the area to check their cameras and Ring doorbells for any suspicious activity around that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (April 2), there was an increase in uniformed police present in the area as they conducted important house to house enquiriesregarding the burglaries that had occurred.

The police have issued a warning to residents following a spate of burglaries across the Harrogate district

Michael Spittlehouse, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “The burglaries are what we call a ‘two in one burglary’.

"That is where a team of thieves target a house for it’s vehicle, by breaking into the house for the keys, then steeling the vehicle, often when occupants are asleep upstairs.”

If you have a car that you believe to be valuable or desirable for thieves, then officers are asking that you take a few simple measures to keep your vehicle safe...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure all doors and windows are locked in an evening before bed

- Hide your keys upstairs or in your bedroom when you go to bed – thieves typically will not climb upstairs for fear of disturbing occupants

- Do not leave your keys in obvious places such as drawers in the kitchen or side tables by the door

- Invest in low cost CCTV and place camera’s high enough so that they can’t be tampered with

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Install a Ring doorbell or equivalent and encourage your neighbours to also do the same

- Be vigilant for any ‘surveillance’ around your address – if you see a vehicle that you don’t recognise loitering around your street or anything suspicious at all no matter how small, then you should report it by calling 101

- Be wary of cold callers

- Sign up to https://northyorkshirecommunitymessaging.co.uk

If you have any information regarding the burglaries, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.