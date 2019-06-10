Assault on the Stray - Harrogate police launch appeal for witnesses

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by North Yorkshire Police, following an assault on the Stray in Harrogate.

The incident happened on May 20. A police spokesperson said: "At 7.30am that day, there was an incident involving a 67-year-old male victim and a cyclist on the Stray, Harrogate.

"This incident took place just off the main pathway as The Stray meets Leeds Road, and is likely to have been witnessed by members of the public, both walking and driving in the area.

"This cyclist was a white male, approximately 50 years old and of an athletic build. He had short dark hair, a dark sweatshirt top with writing on the front along with dark coloured jogging bottoms. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet or any other noticeable accessories. The bike was of a dark colour with no mudguards.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify this cyclist."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Barrett, quoting reference number 12190090442.