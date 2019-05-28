Arson at Harrogate school - here's everything we know so far

Three teenage boys have been arrested following an arson attack at Harrogate's Saltergate Primary School last night.

Key events

Firefighters were called to the scene at 8.30pm. Picture by Gerard Binks.

• The fire was reported to the police at around 8.30pm. Two boys aged 13 and 15 were arrested a short time later. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

• A third boy, aged 16, was arrested in the early hours of this morning - he has since been released while under investigation.

• The blazed caused severe damage to the school's early years outdoor area.

• The Harrogate community has rallied to help clear fire debris.

Police are appealing for information following the arson. Picture: Gerard Binks.

• 'Heartbroken and deeply saddened' - Saltergate's headteacher Linda Mortimer has issued a statement

She said today: "It was purely due to the vigilance of members of the local community that the fire and rescue service and the police were on site soon after these attacks - our grateful thanks for their efforts in dangerous circumstances.

"Although the severe damage to the Early Years outdoor area is heartbreaking, it could have been so much worse if the fire had extended to the school buildings. I am of course, deeply saddened that anyone should wish to destroy an area designed and made for young children embarking on their journey in education.

"We thank you for your support and offers of help. It means such a lot to the staff and governors to know that our community is ready and willing to get to work to make the school site safe for our children. It's heartwarming to know that so many people care. On this occasion we have to let others take the lead. Firstly, the Fire Service and CSI will need to complete their investigations, and the local authority representatives will then ensure that the area is safe for the children, who will be back to school on Tuesday 4th June, after the half term holiday.

"I will keep everyone informed of progress and will gladly accept all offers of help from parents and the community if I am given the authority to do so. But, for now, please hold tight and await further news."

• Eyewitness accounts of the fire

Eyewitnesses have spoken of their horror at watching the fire take hold. Dan Akehurst, whose niece starts at Saltergate Primary School later this year, told the Harrogate Advertiser that he felt "sick to the stomach" as firefighters battled the blaze.

Mr Akehurst said: "There was loads of black smoke in the sky as I was walking back from the Co-Op on Jenny Field Drive, and I was shocked as I thought it might have been someone's house, so I ran to see where it was coming from and it led me to the school.

"I felt sick to the stomach seeing it, I couldn't imagine how other parents and residents must have been feeling seeing it as well - it was awful to see."

• Police appeal information

North Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information. A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information who has not already come forward to the police is asked to call officers on 101 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."