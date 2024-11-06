Arrests made near Scarborough and Boroughbridge in Bonfire Night police operation

North Yorkshire Police officers teamed up in an operation to tackle burglary, as well as serious and organised crime, while Bonfire Night festivities were enjoyed elsewhere.

The force’s roads policing officers were joined by the operational support unit and police dog units for a team night shift.

After briefing, officers strategically headed to various points across the county to intercept travelling criminals.

What followed was a night of vehicle stops, responding to 999 calls and various suspicious incidents which led to a pursuit, arrests and the recovery of property.

Here are some of the incidents dealt with during the 12-hour shift

8pm Officers were travelling on the A1 northbound when they spotted a vehicle travelling at more than 90 mph near Leeming.

The driver was reported and dealt with via a Traffic Offence Report.

11.50pm Two vehicles were seen in suspicious circumstances near Stokesley, one of them was a Land Rover which made off down a farm track.

Officers stopped the other vehicle, but checks revealed that the drivers were local, and all documentation was in order.

00.23am A member of the public contacted the force control room to report a possible burglary in progress in Langthorpe near Boroughbridge.

Police dispatched multiple units and officers confirmed that a veterinary practice had been broken into.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and currently remains in police custody.

2.28am Officers spotted a vehicle driving at speed near Scarborough.

They attempted to stop it, but it made off.

They quickly followed and picked it up on the A170 before a further unit stung the vehicle and two suspects ran away.

Following extensive searches, both suspects were found.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no license, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and drug driving.

Supt Andrew Berriman from North Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Operations Unit, said: “We work with other teams within the force to understand the priorities and concerns of local people then strategically deploy to deter criminal activity, make arrests and keep communities in North Yorkshire safe.

“At the moment, every night burglary is a priority for us, and we have officers who are determined to catch those who think it is acceptable to make innocent members of the public feel vulnerable in their own homes.

“Our approach is to be relentless, and we will continue to deploy across the county around the clock to intercept criminality.”