Arrests made after series of terrifying attacks in Harrogate

A 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with three terrifying attacks in Harrogate.

UCI championships could mean more trouble for Harrogate waste collection

Both men have been released under investigation. The three assaults on women, which police believe to be connected, happened on Saturday, August 3.

The first reported assault took place on Franklin Road at around 3.30am, the second on Park Parade at around 4am, and then later the same day, a third assault which took place at around 11.50pm on Cold Bath Road.

Police are continuing their investigations and appeal to anyone who has any information which would assist their enquiries to contact 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.

A great escape - Snake slithers free from fire in Knaresborough

Franklin Road attack

Police are appealing for information and possible CCTV footage after a 26-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a man in Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The woman was walking alone along Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday, when she heard footsteps close behind her. A man passed her, and then further up the road he jumped out from behind a parked car and threw her to the ground.

'Save our church gardens' - Plea from Harrogate residents to preserve historic space

The victim managed to fight him off and he ran away in the direction of the town centre. The woman was not injured in the attack but was understandably left shaken.