Arrest made after Tadcaster incident

A spokesman said the arrest came in the early hours of Monday July 12 following the suspected forced entry and attempt to steal from a number of vehicles park on the Central car park, Chapel Street.

“Officers noted a number of vehicle in the car park had been damaged but we have yet been able to make contact with many of the vehicle owners despite visiting their registered address during the night,” said a force spokesman.

“If your vehicle was parked in the car park over night please check it for damage as soon as possible and if you discover you have been a victim of this crime please contact us quote reference 12210158089.

“If you live in the surrounding streets and have a CCTV camera please can you check it for any footage which may assist us with our investigation.”

The offence is believed to have taken place between 1.15-1.45am.