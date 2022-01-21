Appeal to locate missing teen after being spotted at Harrogate train station
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Benjamin Leach, 16, who was sighted at Harrogate train station in the early hours of this morning.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 10:58 am
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:12 am
Benjamin left a property in Selby at 7pm on Wednesday, January 19.
Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate him and now believe he is in the Harrogate area, following a sighting at Harrogate train station in the early hours of this morning (Friday, January 21).
Benjamin is described as 5ft 5in tall, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Any immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police via 999 quoting reference 12220010596.
Any information which would assist officers to locate Benjamin should be reported via 101 quoting the same reference number.