Appeal to locate missing teen after being spotted at Harrogate train station

Benjamin left a property in Selby at 7pm on Wednesday, January 19.

Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate him and now believe he is in the Harrogate area, following a sighting at Harrogate train station in the early hours of this morning (Friday, January 21).

Benjamin is described as 5ft 5in tall, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police via 999 quoting reference 12220010596.