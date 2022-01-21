Appeal to locate distinctive motorbike and pedal bike stolen in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a motorbike and pedal bike were stolen from a property in Kirkby Malzead.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 12:55 pm
Officers are appealing for information after a distinctive motorbike and pedal bike were stolen from a secure outbuilding of a property in Kirkby Malzead, Ripon.
The theft occurred at around 6am on Thursday, January 20 and officers are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen these bikes or anyone acting suspiciously.
Anyone who could assist the investigation is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select one and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12220010632.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.