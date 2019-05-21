Appeal to find former Harrogate shop workers who could assist sexual assault investigation

An appeal has been launched by police to find former Harrogate shop workers who could assist with a historic sexual assault investigation.

Officers are appealing for individuals who worked at the former USC store on Cambridge Street between 2006 when it opened, and 2011 when it was taken over, to come forward.

The incident did not happen at the store, however, officers believe that former members of staff could have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who worked at the store between 2006 and 2011 is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Dominic Holroyd in Harrogate CID, by calling 101 and entering extension 30811, or emailing dominic.holroyd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12190021592.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.