Appeal launched following bag snatch from elderly woman in Ripon

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police following a bag snatch from an elderly woman in Ripon.

The incident happened on Locker Lane, close to the junction of Harrogate Road, on February 12 at around 7pm.

The bag was later recovered in the garden of a house, but money had been stolen.

Anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Furlong, or email David.Furlong@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12180025298.