Appeal for witnesses after burglary near Harrogate

An appeal for witnesses has been issued by North Yorkshire Police following a burglary near Harrogate.

A handbag (in the same style as the one pictured), was stolen from the home in Weeton. Picture: North Yorkshire Police.

The incident happened in Weeton on Wescoe Hill Lane between 9am and 7pm on July 11, when a handbag and quantity of cash were stolen from a home.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area on the above date to come forward with any further information.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who has any information about those involved or has seen a bag like the one pictured being offered for sale or discarded.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1001 Lister, quoting incident reference number 12190128402.