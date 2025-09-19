Appeal for witness to come forward after serious collision on A168 near Harrogate

Police are appealing for the driver of a green and yellow tractor to come forward

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to trace the driver of a green and yellow tractor who is believed to be a witness to a serious collision that took place around 7.15am this morning (Friday, September 19)

The collision, on the A168 in the Dishforth/Boroughbridge area, involved a car and a milk tanker.

An appeal on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page read: “If you are the tractor driver, please call 101 and an officer will get back to you as soon as possible. Please quote ref number NYP-19092025-0076.”