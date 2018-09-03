Appeal for vigilance after poachers reported in Knaresborough and Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for residents to be vigilant as reports of poaching filters in from across the district.

Poachers are reported to have begun straying on to land in Knaresborough and Boroughbridge, according to an alert issued through the North Yorkshire Community Messaging service.

The alert says: "Now that the crops are down across large areas of Knaresborough and Boroughbridge we are starting to get reports of poachers coming onto land. Not only will they be hare coursing they will also be looking for deer. The poachers will either have a vehicle parked close by or in some cases use quad bikes and drive over fields."

If you would like to make a report or if you have information you can contact police on 101.