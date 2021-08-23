Appeal for information following rare motorbike theft in Harrogate

In the first incident, a motorbike was taken from an address on St Georges Road at around 2:30am, before being abandoned a short distance away.

The suspects are believed to be four males and are believed to have attended an address on South Park Road at 3:20am, where a rare Aprilia RS250 motorbike was stolen.

The motorbike in question has distinctive bubbling on the surface of the fuel tank which should distinguish it from similar bikes.

Police in Harrogate are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike, and an attempted theft of another in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers are appealing to residents in the area with CCTV, doorbell video and any passing motorists with dashcam footage to check their devices in case the suspects have been captured on camera.

You can also email [email protected]