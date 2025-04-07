Appeal for information following attempted burglary in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Harrogate

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an attempted burglary that occurred at a property on Lindrich Way in Harrogate.

It happened overnight from around 8pm on Saturday March 22 until lunchtime on Sunday March 23.

An unknown person attempted to force the lock at the rear of the property but was unable to gain access.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything relating to this, or if anyone can provide any further information.

Please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Kelsey Smith with any information

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250053788 when passing on information.