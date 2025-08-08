Police have issued an appeal for information after two people force entry into house in Harrogate

Officers from North Yorkshire Police appealing for information about a burglary that occurred in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at approximately 12.55pm on Thursday July 24 when it is believed that two people forced entry into a house.

Police arrested one man in his 20s in connection to the incident, who has since been released on bail. However there is still an outstanding man they would like to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We are particularly appealing for information about any witnesses to the incident who may be able to assist with the investigation.

“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please email [email protected].

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Beth Long, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250136812 when passing on information.