Appeal for information after two people force entry into house in Harrogate
It happened at approximately 12.55pm on Thursday July 24 when it is believed that two people forced entry into a house.
Police arrested one man in his 20s in connection to the incident, who has since been released on bail. However there is still an outstanding man they would like to speak to.
A police spokesperson said: “We are particularly appealing for information about any witnesses to the incident who may be able to assist with the investigation.
“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please email [email protected].
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Beth Long, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12250136812 when passing on information.