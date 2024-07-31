Appeal for information after two parcels stolen from Harrogate doorstep

Officers have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the theft

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a theft in Harrogate.

It happened during the day on Monday July 8 and involved the theft of two parcels that had been left on the doorstep of a property on East Parade.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the man shown on the CCTV image as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.