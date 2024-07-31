Appeal for information after two girls assaulted at Harrogate Bus Station

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for help after two girls were assaulted at Harrogate Bus Station

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault which took place at Harrogate Bus Station.

It happened at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Two girls were waiting for a bus home when an unknown suspect verbally abused and spat at them.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, 5'4 tall and of slim build.

She was wearing dark leggings or jeans and had a long purple, mauve coat on with the hood up.

She also had a pink fabric mask with a flower pattern on it.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the suspect in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Smith.