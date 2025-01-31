Appeal for information after food stolen from Harrogate restaurant

Police in Harrogate are appealing for information following a number of food thefts from a restaurant in the town

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a number of thefts that have occurred from William & Victoria restaurant in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents have been occurring over a three-month period and involved a number of offenders stealing fresh produce and dairy products from the premises.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about any suspicious activity between the hours of 4am and 7am around this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC849, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250001951 when passing on information.