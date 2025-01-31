Appeal for information after food stolen from Harrogate restaurant
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a number of thefts that have occurred from William & Victoria restaurant in Harrogate.
The incidents have been occurring over a three-month period and involved a number of offenders stealing fresh produce and dairy products from the premises.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about any suspicious activity between the hours of 4am and 7am around this area.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC849, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250001951 when passing on information.