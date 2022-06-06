Appeal for information after driver fails to stop after hitting parked vehicle in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Ripon before driving off.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:47 pm

The incident happened at around 3am on Wednesday, June 1 when the car collided with a parked vehicle on Gallows Hill before making off from the area.

Both vehicles have suffered substantial damage.

North Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of the incident or may have seen a black car, possibly a BMW 1 Series, in or around the area with frontal damage.

Those with any information are encouraged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Colin Irvine.

Provide reference number 12220096446 when sharing any information.