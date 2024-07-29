Appeal for information after black mountain bike stolen in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a bicycle theft in Harrogate.
The theft occurred between 11am and 12.15pm on Friday July 19 on Westpark in Harrogate.
A matt black Trek 8.4 DS 15 19-BKW men's mountain bike, valued at £750, was stolen.
Email [email protected] if you have seen the bicycle, know where it is or have any other information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab.
Quote reference 12240129139 when passing on information.