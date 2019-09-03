Appeal after Harrogate burglary in broad daylight

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by Harrogate police following a burglary in broad daylight.

The incident happened on August 30 on Avenue Terrace, Starbeck, at around 11.40am. A man entered the property before taking a handbag belonging to the victim, who was present at the time.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are asking for the public’s help to establish the suspect's identity and possible movements after the offence.

"The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, with short black hair, dark brown eyes and wearing a black coloured tracksuit."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Nursey, or email Mark.Nursey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident reference number 12190160625.